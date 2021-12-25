John Lynch ‘accidentally and unknowingly’ likes a tweet about Jimmy Garoppolo staying in Nashville

Merry Christmas and happy holidays, everyone. This is about as offseason as it gets, but we’re going to talk about it. On Christmas Eve, 49ers general manager John Lynch liked a tweet that proposed the 49ers leave Jimmy Garoppolo in Nashville after the loss:

To me, it was innocuous and hilarious at the same time.

When you’re the general manager of a football team, people on the internet are going to go through your likes. Lynch ended up going back and unliking the tweet, which happened Friday morning. To compound the “mistake,” Lynch put out a tweet explaining himself:

Apparently - while in Christmas Eve Mass w my Family - I accidentally and unknowingly Liked a Tweet. Never intended to and remain a huge believer in Jimmy. Merry Christmas to everyone. — John Lynch (@JohnLynch49ers) December 25, 2021

The tweet is the icing on the cake to a situation that couldn’t be funnier. Jimmy didn’t play well Thursday. We all know that. Lynch, who could’ve unliked the tweet and said nothing, admits that he was scrolling Twitter...in church? Oh, John.

The jokes ensued, and they’re not going to slow down all weekend. There will be natural overreactions,

The 49ers have over an 80% chance to make the playoffs, despite the loss to the Titans. A win against the Texans should do the trick after their mini bye week.