Colts vs. Cardinals game thread: Will Kliff Kingsbury figure it out?

I don’t know if you could say the Packers dominated the Browns earlier today. It was more of Baker Mayfield looking like Baker Mayfield. He’s incredibly limited, which handcuffs a tremendous play-caller and drastically lowers the ceiling of Cleveland’s offense. Mayfield has three interceptions and was fortunate not to have one or two more.

The Packers are now 12-3 and look poised to be the No. 1 seed in the NFC. But, even after today, I struggle to get on board with Green Bay looking unbeatable. Aaron Rodgers is exceptional, and Davante Adams is on the podium for the best wide receiver in the country. Those two are as good as it gets and why the Packers are arguably the best offense in the NFL.

But prior to their final drive, Rodgers had thrown for 20 yards in the second half. Cleveland lived in Packers territory, and they were running the ball at will. The Browns had one final shot at the end of the game, but another Mayfield interception — it wasn’t his fault — ended the game.

Tonight, we’ll see Carson Wentz against Kyler Murray. The Colts are down their starting center as well as All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson. In addition, linebacker Darius Leonard was a late add to the COVID list, leaving Indianapolis short-handed.

Arizona is without James Conner, Rondale Moore, and DeAndre Hopkins. I think the Cardinals' defense frustrates Wentz, makes him turn it over, while the Cardinals' offense figures it out against a Colts defense that struggles to stop the pass.