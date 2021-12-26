 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Golden Nuggets: Tis The Season To Scoreboard-Watch

Your daily San Francisco 49ers news for Sunday, December 26th, 2021

By Yinon Raviv
/ new

Maiocco: Shanahan’s end-of-half strategy says a lot about Jimmy G

“If you expected coach Kyle Shanahan to go hurry-up, air it out and try to pick up 60 yards to get into field-goal position, you have not been paying attention.”

Jimmy Garoppolo: PFF suggests 49ers trade QB to this NFC team

“For it all to work, Carolina would send the Niners its 2022 fourth-round draft pick and a 2023 Round 2 selection in exchange for Garoppolo, taking on the remainder of his contract, which expires after next year.”

Next Up In San Francisco 49ers News

Loading comments...