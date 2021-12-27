Monday Night Football thread: Dolphins @ Saints

The 49ers' playoff hopes are convoluted and straightforward all in one. San Francisco clinches a playoff scenario in Week 17 if the Dolphins beat the Saints tonight, the Saints lose next week, and the Niners beat the Texans.

Another scenario includes a 49er win against the Texans paired with an Eagles loss, a Saints win tonight and next week, in addition to a Falcons victory. The simpler path to follow involves the Saints losing.

Ian Book is under center tonight, but that doesn’t mean the Dolphins are going to waltz into the Superdome, roll the ball onto the field, and win. Last week, the Dolphins were tied at home in the fourth quarter against the Jets. This isn’t a team that makes life easy on themselves.

Tua Tagovailoa is average at best, and he’s going against one of the best and most complete defenses in the NFL. Taking care of the ball has been an issue for Tagovailoa, which has me nervous for tonight. That, and the Dolphins are young up front.

The Dolphins' “resurgence” has come against the Falcons, Texans, Ravens on a short week, the Jets twice, the Panthers, and the Giants.

The good news for the Dolphins is that they’ve taken advantage of inexperienced quarterbacks. Miami has eight interceptions and four fumble recoveries during its six-game winning streak. They’ve also scored two defensive touchdowns on the season. So, Tua, who threw two interceptions against the Jets, with one going for a pick-six, versus a rookie quarterback making his first start against a team that will shut you down with their cornerback play.

Take care of the ball, Tua.