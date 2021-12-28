Golden Nuggets: Thumb Down Means Thumbs Up To Trey Lance’s First Start

“Jimmy Garoppolo has a torn ligament in his right thumb and a chipped bone, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday afternoon citing league sources. ESPN’s Adam Schefter added shortly after that the 49ers quarterback has a fracture and UCL tear in the right thumb, citing league sources.

“That practice doesn’t require a participation report, but head coach Kyle Shanahan offered some insight into who did and didn’t practice and what the club’s injury situation will look like going into a Week 17 game against the Texans that they have to have.”

“Based on similar injuries to NFL and college quarterbacks in recent years, it would be a surprise if Garoppolo did not miss at least a few weeks of what is a pivotal upcoming stretch of games for the 49ers.”

“If San Francisco wins its final two games of the season, the Bay Area squad would be assured a playoff berth regardless of any other outcomes. The 49ers own the head-to-head tiebreaker against the Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, and Atlanta Falcons. However, a three-way tie between the 49ers, Eagles, and Saints could have been disastrous, resulting in the latter two earning the final two Wild Card spots.”

“Shanahan and Lynch didn’t want Lance to get handed this job. They didn’t want the locker room to see Garoppolo get pushed aside for political reasons. They wanted a smooth transition. They needed Lance to earn this, or for the circumstances to set up perfectly for him to prove why he has to be the 49ers’ QB now and into the future. I think most of that just happened. And now — perfect setup — it’s all up to Lance.”