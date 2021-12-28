49ers work out two punters with Mitch Wishnowsky on the COVID-19 list

Lost in the Jimmy Garoppolo news Monday was 49ers punter Mitch Wishnowsky landing on the Reserve/COVID list. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said there weren’t concerns about other plays on the roster landing on the Reserve/COVID list:

“Yeah, all the guys that they pulled for close contacts, they were all good and passed. So, we have no concerns right now, and I think it was good most of us weren’t around each other much in these last three days. So right now, we seem alright.”

Here’s what Shanahan said regarding Wishnowsky’s availability for Sunday: “No, those protocols to get back have eased up a little bit. I’m not sure exactly how, but I still believe he has got to get two negative tests, I believe. And it depends on where his symptoms are, so we’ll hold out hope that he’ll be able to punt for us on Sunday and kickoff, and if not, we’ll have someone else in here.”

On Tuesday, per NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco, the 49ers worked out Colby Wadman, who previously played with the Broncos, and James Smith, who was in camp with the Titans.

Wadman, 26, is an undrafted free agent out of UC Davis. He last kicked for Denver in 2018 and 2019. Wadman’s net average for both seasons was 40.0 yards, with 35% of his punts landing inside of the 20 and 9.8% of his punts landing inside of the 10-yard line.

Smith was an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati. The Australia native averaged 43.9 yards per punt in four years with the Bearcats and is their all-time leading punter. The 6-foot-5 punter has also dabbled in Australian Rules Football.