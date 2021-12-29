Right now, all signs point to Trey Lance getting his second start on Sunday against the Titans. A huge portion of the 49ers fan base is excited by that possibility, and guard Laken Tomlinson said on KNBR yesterday that some players are, too.

“I was extremely impressed with the couple games that he got to play early in the year. Just the way he handled his business and went out there and operated the offense. A lot of guys are excited for him and what he can do with this offense. He’s taken every day and he’s getting better. He’s getting coached up - real coachable guy, and we love to see it. Especially a guy that young doing all those different things, so it’s very [exciting].”

This shouldn’t be surprising. It’s always fun to get behind the wheel of a new car or (if you’re still in the holiday spirit) unwrap a new toy. Lance was drafted third overall because the team believes he’s a quarterback capable of elevating the team to new heights. What player wouldn’t want to see that?

I also don’t think this means that Laken was a “Lance guy” as opposed to a “Jimmy guy.” Two things can be true at the same time. First, I have no idea if Tomlinson has a quarterback preference. It’s entirely possible that he would rather see Jimmy Garoppolo under center. However once that becomes impossible due to injury, it’s not uncommon to see players throw their complete support behind the guy who will be playing. That’s the definition of the next man up mentality that gets brought up so often.

With two games to go in the regular season, the 49ers are in uncharted waters. Literally, anything can happen in these final two games. So the best thing to do is just buckle up and enjoy what will likely be one hell of a ride.

