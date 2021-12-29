Golden Nuggets: What Will Hear After Practice Today?

“San Francisco 49ers star offensive tackle Trent Williams joined B/R for an AMA that spanned a number of topics, from Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury and playing under head coach Kyle Shanahan to facing Nick Bosa in practice and which teammate he would choose to be stranded with on a desert island.”

“But no matter when or where Garoppolo departs, he will be remembered as a key part of a resurgent era of 49ers football, reinvigorating the franchise after the doldrums of the post-Harbaugh era. He was and is a flawed quarterback whose injuries played a major part in derailing his trajectory, but he was undeniably successful in his four-and-a-half years as the 49ers’ starting quarterback.”

“I was extremely impressed with the couple of games that he got to play early on in the year,” Tomlinson told KNBR’s Marcus Thompson and Kerry Crowley on Tuesday morning. “Just the way he handled his business and went out there and operated the offense. A lot of guys are excited for him and what he can do with this offense.””

“Head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked if Wishnowsky’s status means he would miss the Week 17 matchup. “No, those protocols to get back have eased up a little bit,” Shanahan responded. “I’m not sure exactly how, but I still believe he has got to get two negative tests, I believe. And it depends on where his symptoms are, so we’ll hold out hope that he’ll be able to punt for us on Sunday and kickoff, and if not, we’ll have someone else in here.”

“If the No. 1 ability is availability, then survivability has to be in the top 5. And if Jimmy Garoppolo has proven anything, it’s that he has the resilience of a grass stain.”

“Yes, we are now all thumbs, all the time on the 49ers beat. Unless we’re talking about Mitch Wishnowsky’s short kickoffs. Or the team’s issues at cornerback.”

“Since his news conference at State Farm Stadium after that 17-10 loss to the Cardinals, Lance, 21, hasn’t spoken with local reporters. Requests to have Lance speak in a group setting have been declined by the team’s PR staff. So have requests for one-on-one interviews.”