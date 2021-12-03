When George Kittle met with the media yesterday, he was pretty blunt about the recent history of the 49ers and Seahawks and what this game has come to mean over the past decade-plus.

“Rivalry games mean a lot. Something that stood out to me is that they’ve won 16 of the last 19, which is not acceptable. I know that not everybody here has been a part of all those games, obviously, but that’s still quite the streak. The only way to work your way against that is to win games, and this week’s an opportunity for us to make it 16 for 20. So that’s what we’re gonna try to do out there is just win because they’ve had our number a lot over my career and years before that. We just want to go out there and win this game.”

The 49ers’ recent struggles against the Seahawks are one of many reasons Seattle shouldn’t be taken lightly. Even with things seemingly off the rails for Russ and company this year, it’s still going to be a hostile environment for anyone wearing a while 1994 throwback jersey.

“When you go to a stadium, and it’s built up like that, and the sound is just coming down on you the whole time, and you can feel the passion of hatred from their fans - that’s what football’s supposed to be,” Kittle said, “We’re not supposed to like each other, and you can definitely feel that from their fans, and I love that. That’s football.”

Let’s hope everyone else in the locker room is as locked in for this one as George seems to be.

You can check out the full 49ers in Five podcast on this page, and everywhere else, you get your podcasts.