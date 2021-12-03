Golden Nuggets: Is 2017 Jimmy G Back?

“They’ve won four of their past five games dating to that victory in Chicago, and Garoppolo has played well in all of them. In fact, he’s been the most efficient quarterback in the NFL over the five-game stretch. His marks in expected points added (EPA) per dropback and Football Outsiders’ defense-adjusted value over average (DVOA), explained here, top the league by significant margins.”

“The 49ers’ practice report was still a little messy given their injury situation, but Thursday offered a sliver of good news with running back Elijah Mitchell listed as a full participant.”

“It is cool to find himself as a player when your back-to-back weeks are Kirk Cousins when you’re primarily emphasizing pocket passing,” McDaniel said. “And our defense has to be ready for off-schedule plays this week; I’m not sure there’s a quarterback that’s done it better in his league than Russell Wilson. It is beneficial to have that variance. Whatever you’re emphasizing, you get reps at that component of your game. So having them back-to-back weeks has been great for him.”