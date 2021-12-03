If you were looking to make Sunday’s game a little more interesting, Michelle Magdziuk and I packed today’s Gold Digger’s podcast with tons of gambling and fantasy advice. Michelle is a researcher for the NFL Network and the Director of Content for Ball Blast Football if you don’t know.

According to the DraftKings Sportsbook, the Niners are 3.5 point favorites against the Seattle Seahawks. Here are three of the best bets you can make in the 49ers game this week.

Brandon Aiyuk over 58.5 receiving yards

While you might think the pressure is on Aiyuk to perform as a number one wide receiver, but he’s actually done exactly that before. As a rookie, Aiyuk could still put up big numbers when the stars around him were missing. For example, against the Seahawks with a mix of Jimmy G. and Nick Mullens (and no Deebo), he dropped an eight-catch, 91 yards, and touchdown performance.

Against the Saints with no Deebo, Kittle, or Jimmy, Aiyuk went 7 for 75 and a touchdown. Against the Cowboys with no Jimmy, Deebo, or Kittle, nine catches, 73 yards, and a touchdown. Aiyuk can produce regardless of who is around him. Couple that with his recent performance this year, and Aiyuk is a good bet to have a big day in Seattle.

Elijah Mitchell over 87.5 rushing yards

The 49ers have figured out how they have to win this season: run the ball and dominate time of possession. Kyle Shanahan has run the ball 125 times over the last three games, and the 49ers have averaged more than 37 minutes in time of possession during that stretch. Couple that with the fact that the Seahawks are dead last in the NFL in yards allowed per drive, plays allowed per drive, and opponent time of possession, and you’re going to end up with a big day for Elijah Mitchell.

Any time touchdown scorer: Jauan Jennings (+220)

Jennings has seen his role increase over the last couple of games, and as Michelle pointed out, 4 of his 12 targets this year have come inside the red zone. Unbelievably, Jauan has as many red-zone targets this season as George Kittle. He actually has as many receptions in the red zone as Brandon Aiyuk and one fewer than Deebo Samuel. He might not get that much run anywhere else on the field, but Jennings is clearly carving out a role for himself in the red zone.

For more betting and fantasy advice, be sure to listen to The Gold Diggers podcast every Friday, and give the Niners Nation Podcast Network a follow while you’re at it. Check us out on Facebook as well.