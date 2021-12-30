Golden Nuggets: Live, Lance, Ligaments

“San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will not require surgery on a grade-3 UCL sprain of his thumb, coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports.”

“The San Francisco 49ers are preparing to play the Houston Texans on Sunday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan, special teams coordinator Richard Hightower, and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo spoke with reporters before today’s practice.”

“I will say this about Trey: I think Trey has matured a lot over the course of the season,” Kittle told 95.7 The Game’s Sean Salisbury and Ray Ratto. “I can kind of see the difference between OTAs to training camp to this last month. I know Coach [Kyle] Shanahan said he thinks Trey’s done a really good job on scout team. I would second that.”

“Some good news for San Francisco is running back Elijah Mitchell returned to practice for the first time since Week 13.”

“Early on in the season working on the scout team, he was playing things a little safer, using his legs a lot just to run, didn’t want to throw an interception. I had to pull him to the side and say, ‘Look, Trey.’ Frist of all, we weren’t getting the work that we needed to defend balls down the field, and you saw that on game day. Also, just for his sake, I was like, ‘Listen, this is your opportunity to take chances and develop in that part of your game. Take a chance. See if you can fit the ball into tight spaces. Can you throw on the run and complete a pass down the field?” After that conversation, he started to really grow. And now you see these crazy plays where he’s just getting the ball right over guys’ fingertips and tossing the ball downfield and making these great plays. It’s just a confidence.”

“Trey Lance led the first-team offense for the second time this week with Nate Sudfeld — and newly signed Tyler Bray — backing him up at the position. That increased the likelihood of Lance making his second start of the season, although Kyle Shanahan wasn’t ready to rule out Garoppolo for Sunday and was even more certain the veteran would be back for the Jan. 9 regular-season finale against the Rams.”

“He’s been preparing like he’s going to start every week,” Shanahan said. “So he’s kind of developed a routine throughout this year where it’s no different for him when he’s the backup or the starter. I think he’s excited because early in the week he’s got a chance, the possibility of starting. And he gets to definitely start our practice today, so I know he’s excited for that. But his routine’s the same.”

“The 49ers made the following moves due to injury concerns with QB Jimmy Garoppolo and LB Azeez Al-Shaair, and P Mitch Wishnowsky being on the COVID list.”