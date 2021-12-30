NN prediction contest and game picks for Week 17: Balance is key for the 49ers

Trent Williams and George Kittle are both hopeful Jimmy Garoppolo starts Sunday. I’d be worried about rushing a player back if he can’t grip the football. Again, clinching a playoff spot Sunday for the 49ers gives players like Jimmy an added week of rest and eliminates the pressure of beating the Rams for a sixth straight time.

The 49ers are 12-point favorites at home Sunday against the Texans. That line is down three points from the original line that came out before Vegas knew about Garoppolo’s injury. The line indicates that Lance is starting, based on the three-point swing in Houston’s favor.

The total on the game is down to 44. Vegas assumes the 49ers win around the score of 28-16.

All times listed below are Pacific:

Rams @ Ravens - Sunday, January 2, 10:00 a.m.

Philadelphia @ Washington - Sunday, January 2, 10:00 a.m.

Dolphins @ Titans - Sunday, January 2, 10:00 a.m.

Texans @ 49ers - Sunday, January 2, 1:05 p.m.

Cardinals @ Cowboys - Sunday, January 2, 1:25 p.m.

Browns @ Steelers - Monday, January 3, 5:15 p.m.

Using the Texans @ 49ers Week 17 game as an example. If you think San Francisco will win 26-12, the required format is:

Texans @ 49ers 12-26.

If you think Houston will win 24-20, the required format is:

Texans @ 49ers 24-20

If provided, a bold highlight of the winning team will override a conflicting score format. A bold highlight of the intended winning team is not necessary but helps clarify the winning team in case of an error in the scoring format, for example:

Texans @ 49ers 26-12 would be scored as the 49ers winning 26-12 based on the bold highlight of the 49ers as the intended winning team. Likewise, Texans @ 49ers 26-12 would be scored as a 49ers win based on the bold highlight of the Niners.

You can post scoring predictions at any time up until the start of the official game time. You can even change your scoring predictions multiple times if needed. If you make a mistake in the formatting, we’ll try to reply to your score, reminding you to correct it or clarify. Changes must be made as a reply to your original post. Scores must post by the start of the official game time or will be considered late and not counted in the scoring totals.

In case Scores are posted past the scheduled game start time, we will resolve any disputes using ESPN’s game summary. The box score summary will have the actual and official game start times.

