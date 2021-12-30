49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk among 8 finalists for NFL’s Art Rooney Sportsmanship award

The NFL announced its eight finalists for the 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Thursday morning, which is determined b a vote of current NFL players. 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk was among the eight finalists. Here are the other seven:

QB Josh Allen - Buffalo

WR Brandin Cooks - Houston Texans

LB Lavonte David - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CB Jason McCourty - Miami Dolphins

DE Cameron Jordan - New Orleans Saints

WR Matthew Slater - New England Patriots

WR Adam Thielen - Minnesota Vikings

The award goes to the player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition. Teddy Bridgewater won the award last season as a member of the Carolina Panthers.

The panel of former players from the NFL Legends Community consists of well-known names such as Warrick Dunn (one of my favorite players ever and one of the all-time humanitarians on the planet), Larry Fitzgerald, and Curtis Martin.

Who wins the award will be voted by current players in the NFL. The winner will be announced at the NFL Honors presentation before the Super Bowl, where he’ll receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice.

Best of luck, Juice.