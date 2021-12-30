Garoppolo misses second straight practice; Greenlaw and Mitchell return

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo didn’t practice for the second day in a row. However, reporters noted Garoppolo was on the sideline speaking with team doctor Tim McAdams before leaving for the weight room. Garoppolo, as he did during his media availability on Wednesday, had a wrap around his right thumb.

Garoppolo’s injury doesn’t sound like a pain tolerance issue so much as a grip strength concern when holding and protecting the football.

The 49ers signing quarterback Tyler Bray to the practice squad Wednesday was another tell that suggested Jimmy wouldn’t suit up Sunday against the Texans.

For the third time this week, Trey Lance received all of the reps with the first-team offense. Kyle Shanahan doesn’t gain a competitive advantage by naming his starting quarterback. Shanahan speaks to the media Friday. I’m curious whether he’ll answer who will start for the 49ers Sunday against the Texans.

Elijah Mitchell returned to practice. That’s an excellent sign for his availability Sunday. Trey Sermon, Dre Greenlaw, and D.J. Jones also participated. Greenlaw is likely the furthest away from playing against the Texans. However, I think it’s safe to pencil him back in the lineup against the Rams in Week 18.

Maurice Hurst, Azeez Al-Shaair, and Talanoa Hufanga were the other players who did not practice Thursday.

Deebo Samuel was in uniform but did not participate during individual drills. The reporters on hand said Samuel didn’t look injured and that it was more likely a rest day. I can envision a heavy workload for Deebo Sunday, which would make sense why he’s taking it easy on his body during the week.