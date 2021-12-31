Golden Nuggets: New Year, New 49ers QB?

“Starter Jimmy Garoppolo missed his third consecutive practice of the week, leaving rookie Trey Lance to once again lead the offense in practice.”

“On Thursday, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, tight end George Kittle, safety Jimmie Ward, and wide receiver Deebo Samuel became the latest to offer their thoughts on how Lance has looked at practice. Lance was given rave reviews for his work ethic and his progress throwing the ball, while the players and coaches also spoke about the strides he’s made with his leadership.”

“I told Ambry after that game against Cincinnati, ‘Man, you’re doing the hard part. You’re putting yourself in position.’ And now, it becomes a mentality. I probably used a bad example because I was talking Dennis Rodman with him, and he probably didn’t know who Dennis Rodman was. It’s a mentality [he needs to have]. ‘When that ball’s up there, that’s my ball.’”

“Because for a few weeks now, I’ve thought about the possibility of Kyle Shanahan moving his pieces around just in time for a January Surprise — capitalizing on Garoppolo’s regular-season mojo and then springing a dazzling Lance package of plays on the world at large and on top of the 49ers’ late-season or postseason opponents, specifically.”

“It’s very simple for the Niners,” Kornacki said. “If they do win their final two games, they control their playoff fate, they’ll be in the playoffs. Nothing else would need to happen.”

“Two 49ers legends, Bryant Young and Patrick Willis were among the 15 finalists to be inducted in next year’s class.”