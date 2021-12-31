Garoppolo doubtful for Sunday; Shanahan “holding out hope” he can still play

The 49ers elevated QB Nate Sudfeld from the practice squad Friday. Jimmy Garoppolo didn’t practice for the fourth time this week. Sudfeld, presumably, was elevated to serve as Trey Lance’s backup Sunday against the Texans.

Garoppolo is listed as doubtful on the injury report. Kyle Shanahan said Jimmy hasn’t thrown yet this week and will hold off until tomorrow and possibly Sunday. The team doctors told the team, naturally, that Jimmy’s thumb injury would get better the longer they hold off.

Here’s Kyle’s exact quote: “We were told each day that we can push it off one more. It gives him a better chance. We’re trying to hold off throwing until tomorrow (Saturday), possibly Sunday.”

Linebackers Dre Greenlaw and Azeez Al-Shaair didn’t practice, neither did rookie safety Talanoa Hufanga or defensive tackle Maurice Hurst. Elijah Mitchell is listed as questionable. Here’s the injury report:

OUT

LB Dre Greenlaw

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

DT Mo Hurst

QUESTIONABLE

RB Elijah Mitchell

DOUBTFUL

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

S Talanoa Hufanga

Shanahan said, “we’ll play Elijah as much as he can handle.” He also mentioned how Mitchell looked his best Thursday. That sounds like a player that’s suiting up Sunday.

D.J. Jones, who was limited with an ankle issue this week, is not on Friday’s injury report. He’s good to go for Sunday.