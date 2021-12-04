Golden Nuggets: Fred Warner Hoping To Play

“While there still appears to be only a slim chance of Warner being available, he looked like a player at practice on Friday who was angling to play in Seattle. He was seen running on a side field with his helmet on while his teammates were warming up for practice.”

“The San Francisco 49ers are preparing to play the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters after today’s practice. Here is everything he had to say.”

“On that third and 11 at the end of the second quarter, I thought that was the best route that he’s had since he’s been here,” Shanahan said. “He needed to do it because if not, he would have been squeezed inside about four more inches, where there plugger was waiting — [Anthony] Barr — would have been a tip or a pick. He did a perfect route so he didn’t get squeezed at all. Jimmy ripped it in there and just like how he looked after the catch, like how aggressive he is.”

“The stakes for Sunday’s contest between the 49ers (6-5) and Seahawks (3-8) aren’t as high as either of those previous meetings. But this is still unquestionably a key game — especially for the 49ers, who are back in the thick of the NFC playoff picture — and it’s again setting up to be determined in the red zone.”

6. John Lynch, San Francisco 49ers (.467): Lynch (2019), Beane (2020) and Ballard (2018) won the last three PFWA Executive of the Year awards. Unlike Beane and Ballard, Lynch has reached a Super Bowl. Also unlike Beane and Ballard, Lynch has enjoyed just one winning season and is below .500. The team extended Lynch’s contract through 2024, has rallied into the playoff race this season and will presumably start quarterback Trey Lance in 2022.

Looking at the Niners’ losses this season, just two — one by 12 points against the Colts in Week 7 and another by 14 points against the Colt McCoy-led Cardinals in Week 9 — stand out as egregious. The other three defeats all came by seven points or fewer, with Aaron Rodgers’ 37 seconds of brilliance being the difference in Week 3 and the combination of Jimmy Garoppolo’s calf injury and rookie QB Trey Lance’s inexperience likely tipping the scales in Weeks 4 and 5. Questions persist about Garoppolo’s ability to elevate this roster, and injuries — the latest affecting the dynamic Deebo Samuel and defensive centerpiece Fred Warner — remain a concern. But there are signs this team, which ranked 11th in scoring on offense and defense heading into Week 13, is in good position to make noise in the NFC.