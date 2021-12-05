Golden Nuggets: Trey Sermon placed on the injured reserve

Saturday, the 49ers placed RB Trey Sermon on the injured reserved, ruled out LB Marcell Harris, and elevated LB Tyrell Adams to the active 53-man roster. In addition, the Niners also called up WR River Cracraft and LB Justin March, who will revert to the practice squad after today’s game.

The 49ers placed rookie running back Trey Sermon on injured reserve. This comes at a time in which running back JaMycal Hasty returns to action from an ankle injury.

Sermon sustained an ankle injury while playing special teams in the 49ers’ Week 12 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Sermon is required to miss at least three games. The first game he would be eligible to play is Week 16 at the Tennessee Titans on Thursday, Dec. 23.

Seahawks activate Adrian Peterson from practice squad for game vs. 49ers Adrian had a good week,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Friday, via the team. “It’s probably hard for people on the outside to understand the impact a guy with his kind of background can make. At a time where we’re battling to try to win a game and get going, he jumped in here and had a remarkable influence on the week. With three guys banged up at the spot, we’ll see how it goes on the weekend. He had a really productive week for us, and it was fun having him here.”

The Seahawks have had issues at running back all season, and have listed Alex Collins, Rashaad Penny and Travis Homer as questionable due to various injuries.

Normal starter Chris Carson underwent season-ending neck surgery last month too — though he had been sidelined since Week 5.

Minnesota is the best of the teams behind the 49ers, and another loss for them would be huge for San Francisco’s playoff chances. That’s especially true with the 49ers now owning the tiebreaker over the Vikings. Every 49ers fan should also be a Lions fan on Sunday.

Prediction: A lot of signs point to a Lions win here. It’s a division game. They played Minnesota tough on the road in Week 5. Detroit had extra days off after playing Thursday, and Minnesota is banged up after a tough loss to the 49ers. That said, the Vikings will win because they’re better.

In Week 6, his average depth of target (where players are targeted in relation to the line of scrimmage) was -5.3 yards, and in Week 7, it was -2.6 yards. Both ranked last in the NFL.

In 2020, Samuel had an average depth of target of 2.1 yards past the line of scrimmage, last in the NFL among qualified receivers. The next-closest player, Drew Sample, had an average depth of target of 4.5 yards. Samuel was already doing a version of this positional defiance last season.

As Kyle Shanahan mentioned Friday, Samuel was basically being used the same way in those game last year as he has been this year. The only difference is that last year’s carries came on touch passes, which are glorified handoffs.

“I thought he did it last year, he just didn’t get to play that much,” Shanahan said after the November 21 win over the Jaguars. “They didn’t count it as carries because you catch the ball and you toss it three inches [forward] to him. But he ran seven of those versus the Rams last year in the first game and I think he ran four of them the second game, but they all count as passes.

Playing well heading into December is a big deal for Jones and the 49ers.

Simply having him in the lineup in December is a major win for the team. Jones hasn’t exactly been known for stamina and end-of-year durability throughout his career. The knock on him coming out of Ole Miss was that he looked like a far better player at the start of the year than he did at the end, and that critique held true early on with the 49ers.

He’s never played a full season and has only been on hand for nine of 19 December games since he was drafted in the sixth round in 2017. Ryans on Thursday noted that early in Jones’ career he had “kind of been an up-and-down, splash player.”