49ers vs. Seahawks: How to watch, stream, game time, and betting odds

San Francisco looks to take advantage of a lifeless Seattle team that looked checked out on Monday night. The Seahawks are entering Sunday depending on a 36-year-old running back who was cut two weeks ago.

San Francisco 49ers (6-5) @ Seattle Seahawks (3-8)

Date: Sunday, December 4, 2021

Kickoff: 1:25 p.m. PT

Location: Seattle, Washington

Network: CBS

Play-by-Play: Kevin Harlan

Color Analyst: Trent Green

Sideline Reporter: Melanie Collins

Here’s the TV map, courtesy of 506 sports:

Basically, if you’re not on the west coast, you’ll be watching the Ravens and the Steelers. The 49ers and Seahawks are in the blue-ish purple.

Odds: 49ers -3.5 at DraftKings SportsBook

Total: 46.5

This is one of the few times where I feel like San Francisco should win comfortably based on everything we’ve seen. Vegas is expecting a score around 25-22. I’m guessing it’s closer to 21-10 or 23-13.