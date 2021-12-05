49ers vs. Seahawks: How to watch, stream, game time, and betting odds

San Francisco looks to take advantage of a lifeless Seattle team that looked checked out on Monday night. The Seahawks are entering Sunday depending on a 36-year-old running back who was cut two weeks ago.
San Francisco 49ers (6-5) @ Seattle Seahawks (3-8)
Date: Sunday, December 4, 2021
Kickoff: 1:25 p.m. PT
Location: Seattle, Washington
Network: CBS
Play-by-Play: Kevin Harlan
Color Analyst: Trent Green
Sideline Reporter: Melanie Collins
Here’s the TV map, courtesy of 506 sports:
Basically, if you’re not on the west coast, you’ll be watching the Ravens and the Steelers. The 49ers and Seahawks are in the blue-ish purple.
If you’re struggling to find a stream, then search on Twitter each team’s name or google them, and you’ll have plenty of options available.
Odds: 49ers -3.5 at DraftKings SportsBook
Total: 46.5
This is one of the few times where I feel like San Francisco should win comfortably based on everything we’ve seen. Vegas is expecting a score around 25-22. I’m guessing it’s closer to 21-10 or 23-13.
