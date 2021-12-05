49ers vs. Seahawks game thread: All that matters is coming out of Seattle with a win

It’s rivalry time. The 49ers are on the road to face the Seattle Seahawks. The line has dropped to -2.5, which is one of the bigger moves in all of sports as it moved through the key number of 3.

Here’s a look at the Niners inactives, which may have something to do with the line movement pre-game:

LB Fred Warner (hamstring)

WR Deebo Samuel (groin)

LB Dre Greenlaw (groin)

LB Marcell Harris (concussion)

DT Maurice Hurst (calf)

OL Colton McKivitz

No Warner, Samuel, and Greenlaw are huge. There’s no way around it. Still, the Seahawks' offense has been anemic. The 49ers' defense was going to win this game with their defensive line. Now, the pressure is on them to produce with Warner and Greenlaw out.

On offense, we’ve asked all week how the Niners would potentially replace the Offensive Player of the Year. We will find out soon enough. My guess? Force-feeding Elijah Mitchel and letting Jimmy G thrive over the middle of the field.