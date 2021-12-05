49ers RB Trenton Cannon taken off field in an ambulance after opening kickoff

On the opening kickoff of Sunday's game between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks, 49ers running back Trenton Cannon remained down on the field for a prolonged period of time after a scary collision with several players, including teammate Talanoa Hufanga.

Cannon remained down on the field for an extended period, and both teams dropped to one knee while medical staff present attended to his injuries. He was quickly placed on a stretcher that stabilized his head and neck while an ambulance was driven onto the field. Cannon moved his left arm before he was placed in the ambulance and driven to a nearby hospital.

A four-year NFL veteran, Cannon has played for the Jets, Ravens, and 49ers since finishing his college career at Virginia State. Cannon has recorded 150 rushing yards on 51 carries and 160 receiving yards on 220 receptions, alongside 27 special teams tackles throughout his career. He has also been the 49ers' primary kick returner this year. He has averaged 23.2 yards per return on 32 returns in his career.