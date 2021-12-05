49ers vs. Seahawks second half thread: Keep feeding Kittle and win the game

The 49ers and Seahawks combined for 44 points in the first half. Vegas predicted the total on this game would be 46 points. There have been big plays left and right, but also plenty of penalties. San Francisco has six penalties for 46 yards, while Seattle has four penalties for 25 yards. Both teams also have a turnover.

Seattle is loading up to stop the run as Elijah Mitchell is averaging 3.4 yards per carry and only has a long of nine yards. The 49ers have found success underneath, leading to a couple of big plays. George Kittle has five receptions for 121 yards and two touchdowns. No other pass catcher has more than 16 yards receiving.

Defensively, Deommodore Lenoir has been picked on. Russell Wilson, in predictable fashion, has morphed back into a superstar. He’s 16-for-19 for 111 yards and a touchdown. So who will slow down DK Metcalf this half? The answer is the defensive line.

The 49ers' defensive line has dominated the trenches so far. Two roughing the passer penalties hurt, and that was the difference.