Golden Nuggets: Hello Darkness, Old Friend

“San Francisco squandered a chance to give themselves a little breathing room, and now find themselves with just a half-game lead over the Philadelphia Eagles, clinging to the seventh and final playoff spot.”

“The 49ers did not need a perfect game Sunday to beat the Seattle Seahawks.

But they had way too many mistakes in all phases — especially special teams and offense — to escape Seattle with victory.

“Yeah, we definitely blew it,” 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa said after the 49ers’ 30-23 loss in Week 13.”

“To throw into double coverage?” Shanahan asked to make sure he understood a reporter’s question. “I don’t think so.”

“The 49ers methodically squandered that chance to dictate a victory against the worst Seattle team in recent memory. The list of screwups this time was impressively long, so the following analysis is limited to only the most avoidable ones.”

“But while some 49ers fans were upset about the officiating during and after the game, 49ers players weren’t overly critical about the subject, for the most part. Players mostly took the same mentality as defensive tackle D.J. Jones, who told reporters after the game that it’s up to the players to make sure the officials don’t become a factor.”

“On Sunday, two years after linebacker Dre Greenlaw made a stop inside the 1-yard line to beat the Seahawks in the regular-season finale and give the 49ers the NFC West title, the 49ers came up 3 yards short to cap a wild 30-23 loss to Seattle at Lumen Field.”