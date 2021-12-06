Emmanuel Moseley to miss several weeks with a high-ankle sprain

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan met with the media on a conference call Monday afternoon and said kick returner Trenton Cannon had been discharged from the hospital. He’s doing better and is flying home.

That was the extent of the optimism as San Francisco learned Emmanuel Moseley is out several weeks with a high-ankle sprain. Moseley came into the game allowing 47% of his targets to be completed with ten pass breakups on 34 targets. He was comfortably the 49ers' best cover cornerback. This is a big blow as it means one of the rookies will fill in for Moseley alongside Josh Norman.

Deommodore Lenoir missed a critical tackle and had a couple of coverage busts that weren’t happening with Moseley on the field. The other candidate is Ambry Thomas, who Shanahan said had his best game on special teams. One of these two will face Tee Higgins or Ja’Marr Chase on every play next week.

For now, the job belongs to Dontae Johnson unless one of the youngsters can beat him out, per Shanahan. After all of these years, it’s telling that the 49ers have not upgraded at cornerback but even with their depth to the point where Johnson is considered a viable option.

Elijah Mitchell is in the concussion protocol after taking a scary knee to the helmet, where it looked as though Mitchell was unconscious momentarily. During the same play, it appeared Mitchell was fortunate to avoid a sprained ankle. On the season, Mitchell has suffered a shoulder, rib, finger, and now an injury to his head.

Jeff Wilson’s knee flared up, but he should be in practice this week. Shanahan said this injury has happened to Wilson before and tends to bother him for a couple of days. That means the only healthy running back for the 49ers is JaMychal Hasty, who just recently came off the injured reserve.