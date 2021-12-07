Both Deebo Samuel and Fred Warner were missed on Sunday against the Seahawks, but the good news is that there is the potential for both to be back for Sunday’s game against the Bengals. Speaking to reporters on a conference call yesterday, Kyle Shanahan gave this following update.

“It’s still early on Monday. Fred was closer than Deebo was last week, so I expect to get Fred back at practice this Wednesday. Deebo, we’ll go day-to-day with him. I’m hoping to get him back this week, but it’s still too early to tell.”

Obviously, that’s far from a guarantee, but that news is definitely encouraging, especially considering the rest of Monday’s injury report definitely didn’t fall into that category. The ground game sputtered to less than three yards per carry without the benefit of Samuel’s positionless versatility, and the offense didn’t cross midfield in the second half until the final offensive drive of the game. The defense certainly played well enough to win, but any time you can add Fred Warner in the middle of the field, you’re going to be better off than you would have been without him.

Check out the rest of today’s 49ers in Five podcast everywhere you get your podcasts. You’ll get the rest of the injury updates, as well as hear two things Kyle Shanahan said about Trey Lance and the offense that made absolutely no sense whatsoever.