Golden Nuggets: .500 Record But Not Out Of The Playoffs?

“The 49ers did not leave Seattle with a win, nor did they leave unscathed. To add injury to disappointment, San Francisco has multiple injuries to concern itself with after a 30-23 loss to its rival on the road.”

“On Monday, one day after the San Francisco 49ers’ Week 13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call. Here is everything he had to say.”

“But, in fact, the sky is not falling. The 49ers are still in a wild-card playoff position. According to one source — Football Outsiders — Sunday’s loss dropped their chances of making the playoffs by only 2.5%.”

“Well, we figured out that all of the issues that led to their early-season slide did not miraculously disappear with the flip of a switch during that Monday night victory over the Los Angeles Rams a few weeks back.”