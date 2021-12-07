49ers name Arik Armstead its Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee

For the second consecutive season, the 49ers announced defensive lineman Arik Armstead was the team’s Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee. On Twitter, the team put out this heartfelt video where Fred Warner and D.J. Jones told Armstead the reasons he deserves to be the nominee:

Our 2020 & 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Nominee



The #49ers are proud to recognize @arikarmstead, alongside his loved ones, with consecutive nominations for his impact on the field and in the community.#WPMOYChallenge Armstead | @Nationwide pic.twitter.com/ZO1fKbp4SH — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 7, 2021

San Francisco released a press release stating Armstead donated $250,000 to Mercy Housing California and created the Armstead Academy at the affordable housing organization:

Serving more than 400 students, Armstead Academy offers academic support, after-school programming, and career exploration opportunities including college campus visits through the Leataata Floyd Student and Family Community Center, a joint resource program offered by Mercy Housing and the Sacramento City Unified School District.

In September, we covered how Armstead has been promoting education and equality for years. On Tuesday morning, Arik was also listed in our “My Cause My Cleats” article.

Due to receiving a nomination, Armstead will receive a decal to wear on his helmet. Additionally, you can vote for Arik on Twitter by using the hashtag #WPMOYChallenge with either his last name or his Twitter handle, @arikarmstead.

Voting begins today, December 7, and runs through January 17. The winner receives a $25,000 donation to a charity of his choice. Second place gets $10,000, while third receives $5,000.