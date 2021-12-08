San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with the media ahead of Wednesday’s practice. The team released safety Tony Jefferson to make room for newly signed running back Brian Hill.

Starting running back, Elijah Mitchell had an MRI on his knee and is dealing with some “irritation,” per Shanahan. That’s a new injury, but we’ve mentioned it as the hit Mitchell suffered when he sustained a concussion — he’s still in the protocol — looked like something happened on his lower body, too. Mitchell will not practice Wednesday.

Mitchell is day-to-day, as is Deebo Samuel, who Shanahan is hoping returns to practice Thursday. If Mitchell can’t go, having Deebo back in the lineup is imperative for the Niners' success on offense. Deebo will sit out of Wednesday's practice as he recovers from a groin injury.

Here’s a look at the rest of the practice report:

Did not participate:

RB Elijah Mitchell

CB Emmanuel Moseley

DL Maurice Hurst

ST Trenton Cannon

WR Deebo Samuel

LB Dre Greenlaw

Limited:

RB Jeff Wilson

Full:

LB Fred Warner

LB Marcell Harris

Warner, on missing the Seahawks game: “It sucked. It was terrible... The streak was good while it lasted.” The good news is Warner said his hamstring is 100%.

Warner also complimented Azeez Al-Shaair: That was, I think, his best game to date... the defense didn’t drop off one bit... Azeez was flying around.”

And D.J. Jones: “That dude is making some money. I’ll say that.” Indeed he is.