Shanaplan: Can the 49ers depend on Jimmy Garoppolo during the final 5 games?

Rob Guerrera filled in for Akash today as he’s feeling a bit under the weather. During today’s episode of The Shanaplan, Rob and myself reviewed the 49ers' cornerback play against the Seahawks and why they could be in big trouble against the Bengals duo of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. We also discuss who will run the ball this week if Elijah Mitchell isn’t healthy enough to play.

We spent most of our time discussing whether the 49ers could depend on Jimmy Garoppolo for the rest of the season. The way defenses are playing the Niners; Jimmy will have to win games with his arm. Of course, other factors have played a part, but the results haven't been ideal when they’ve asked Garoppolo to throw.

Per Next Gen Stats, Elijah Mitchell ran into a box that featured eight or more defenders 59% of the time against the Seahawks — which is the highest number all season. So that’s going to be the blueprint moving forward.

In the video breakdown below, I try to answer why Garoppolo makes the same mistakes weekly. I believe I’ve found the answer. There are throws where he fails to acknowledge that there’s a defense. The biggest issue is that it’s a turnover or a missed opportunity for a big play when it happens.

The frustrating part about Jimmy G is that he can throw the ball down the field or use his legs to extend the play or a drive. Generally speaking, when that happens, the 49ers play well. Re-watching these games will drive you insane, knowing what this offense could be with consistent and competent QB play.

Here’s the video:

It’s important to understand that when I discuss the 49ers quarterback situation that I’m not calling for Trey Lance. I don’t believe the 49ers are in a position to tie the ball game if Lance is in the game. He’s not driving 90+ yards. Of course, you could argue he doesn’t turn the ball over and put the team in the position, to begin with, but that’s another story.

The Niners are in too deep with Jimmy, and making a change at this point of the season isn’t sound or logical. My co-host, as you’re aware, disagrees. For more QB talk, listen to the full episode below:

Other topics include: