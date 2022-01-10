Shanahan says the 49ers are as healthy right now as they’ve been all season

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to the media Monday afternoon to provide injury updates.

Left tackle Trent Williams is doing “everything he can” to play against the Cowboys Sunday. Shanahan said The team is in “wait-and-see” mode with Williams. “ Shanahan said he’d be surprised if Williams practices Wednesday. If the Niners practiced Monday, Williams would not have been able to go.

Based on Shanahan’s tone, Williams has a much greater chance this week now that the 49ers have another seven days to give Williams a chance to recover.

Jimmy Garoppolo “made it out of the game in good shape,” as did Elijah Mitchell. Shanahan said Mitchell will be on the same plan this week and will likely be limited in practice. Safety Jaquiski Tartt got “positive news” about his groin injury. Tartt is scheduled to have an MRI Monday on his groin.

Safety Talanoa Hufanga irritated the same knee he hurt earlier in the season. However, Hufanga still has a chance to play Sunday, per Shanahan.

Shanahan also mentioned the possibility of getting CB K’Waun Williams and LB Azeez Al-Shaair back this week but didn’t go into detail on either injury.

Shanahan said he doesn’t get the sense that the team is tired. The schedule has been set: Half-speed practice on Wednesday, full speed on Thursday, half-sped again on Friday before leaving for Dallas.

Punter Mitch Wishnowsky remains in the concussion protocol.

The 49ers activated CB Deommodore Lenoir from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

CB Luq Barcoo, QB Tyler Bray, and FB Josh Hokit were placed on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.

TE Tanner Hudson has signed to the team’s practice squad.

Shanahan is a 49ers fan at heart. He recited the Cowboys rivalry from the 90s when he was in middle school. He was getting down to the specifics of Eric Davis when the Niners added Deion Sanders. It was cool to hear that side of him: “I think that’s as cool as it gets. That’s the coolest part of my childhood growing up.”

Shanahan said the players don’t have a grasp on how big the 49ers/Cowboys rivalry was in the 90s. He specifically said, “not at all.” Shanahan said the players don’t get his Wedding Crashers references during team meetings.

That’s unfortunate:

The 49ers pass rush all second half pic.twitter.com/qeMsh3hBxK — Niners Nation (@NinersNation) January 9, 2022

Finally, Shanahan confirmed that neither of his coordinators had been requested for interviews by other teams. I asked him if he’s seed any head coaching qualities in DeMeco Ryans and if he expected other teams to poach coaches off this staff.

Shanahan said he’d seen qualities in Ryans back when DeMeco was a player: “I don’t want to lose him yet. So hopefully, for our sake and the Niners’ sake, they get a few more years here. But I know he’s ready.”