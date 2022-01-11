Golden Nuggets: Dallas. Playoff. Week.

“San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan jumped on a conference call with reporters on Monday, one day after his team’s thrilling playoff-clinching 27-24 overtime road win over the Los Angeles Rams. He provided several injury updates.”

“Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo made it out of the game in “good shape,” Shanahan said. The 49ers plan for him to follow a similar plan as last week, when he took part in only limited work on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.... The 49ers also hope to get Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams back on the field after he was declared inactive for the season-ending victory over the Los Angeles Rams with an elbow injury.”

“That’s something that is built through the draft, through bringing guys in with the right mentality,” Staley said on Papa & Lund Monday. “You either are that or you’re not. You don’t just show up in Week 18 and say ‘alright, well the formula for today’s game is that we have to be the most physical team, so we’re just going to do that and that’s going to work.’

“The perception is the 49ers are reliant on their defense and a strong running game, and that Garoppolo has just been along for the ride...and while that point is valid, what is not debatable is that Garoppolo has taken us all on quite a ride these past five seasons.

And it’s not over, yet.”

“After giving all they had in a 27-24 overtime win over the Rams that got them into the playoffs, the question is: Can they adequately refuel before traveling to Dallas for Sunday’s wild-card game?”

“Playing nearly a full overtime period the week before a road playoff game isn’t ideal. But it’s not as if any single 49er logged that many snaps. The offense logged 70, which is slightly above average, while the defense played 65, which is about average. The game lasted three hours and 12 minutes.”