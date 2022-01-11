Giants request permission to interview two members of the 49ers front office

Fox Sports senior national writer and 49ers State of the Franchise host Peter Schrager tweeted Monday evening that the New York Giants have sought permission to interview two members from the Niners front office. Assistant general manager Adam Peters and Director of Player Personnel Ran Carthon.

Regarding Peters, it’s felt like we’ve done this dance in each of the previous three offseasons. We talk about how the 49ers should move general manager John Lynch up the organizational charts — team president, for example — and promote Peters to general manager.

When you watch San Francisco you see a team full of young stars who are fast, physical, and make plays. It’s easy to give the front office credit for hitting on Nick Bosa, Brandon Aiyuk, and Deebo Samuel.

But Jauan Jennings, who is essentially in his rookie year since he didn’t play in 2020, and now Ambry Thomas, both played critical roles in aiding a 49er comeback victory against the Rams. Elijah Mitchell was a sixth-round pick and we’ve seen his importance to the offense. Emmanuel Moseley was an undrafted free agent. The list goes on and on.

Finding talent isn’t just limited to the draft. Again, you don’t get credit for acquiring Trent Williams. You do for value signings like Arden Key, or trading a seventh-rounder for Laken Tomlinson, who hasn’t missed a game going on five seasons now.

Not all trades or free-agent signings have worked out, but it’s naive to expect that to happen. Most of the swings the team has taken look bad in hindsight but were the correct moves at the time. Dee Ford comes to mind. I’d give Kwon Alexander a contract all over again.

So, is it likely the 49ers lose members from its coaching staff and front office this offseason? I asked Kyle Shanahan that very question, and if he’s seen any head coach-like qualities from defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans Monday:

“Oh, definitely. I’ve seen head coach qualities out of DeMeco when he was a player. When he was a quality control, when he was a linebacker coach and now when he is a coordinator. So he’s always had those qualities, it’s just about him getting the reps and getting the experience. It’s a matter of time with him. And he has already got enough, so if a team comes calling, they’ll get a hell of a one, but I don’t want to lose him yet. So hopefully for my sake, and the Niners’ sake, they let him get a few more years here, but I know he’s ready. And I feel the same way about Mike. We’ve got a good staff here. And what A.P. has done for us in our five years here and how much he’s helped us build this. What [director of player personnel] Ran Carthon has done. We’ve got a lot of guys here who I feel very fortunate to have.”

There are several offensive coordinators who don’t have play-calling duties but get head coaching interviews. Why doesn’t Mike McDaniel get the same treatment? The 49ers' wrinkles in the running game are second-to-none in the NFL.

This team gets tossed around too often but McDaniel is an actual creative genius. The offense ran the ball ten times in a row down the field against a defense that came into Sunday second in the NFL in rushing EPA per play allowed since Week 10.

Also, in a day where defensive coaches continue to flop, McDaniel feels like the perfect candidate to turn around an organization.

San Francisco is likely to lose one of Peters or Carthon soon. It’s a bit early on Ryans, but I’d be shocked if he wasn’t a head coach by the time Trey Lance’s rookie contract is up.