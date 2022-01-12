Golden Nuggets: How Far Can This Baby Go?

“The 49ers on Tuesday activated rookie running back Trey Sermon off injured reserve. Sermon went on IR after suffering an ankle injury while covering a punt in Week 12 against the Vikings.”

“It seems everyone on the team knows this is it for Garoppolo, as Albert Breer reported in the MMQB. Garoppolo described a moment before Sunday’s game when fullback Kyle Juszczyk approached him in the locker room.... Said Garoppolo, “And we hugged, and he was like, ‘Man, I don’t want to get emotional or anything, but this is our last regular-season game together.’”

“There were, of course, a host of heroes from the bonkers 17-point comeback win. However, an overlooked area — and perhaps the biggest reason for here-comes-a-Super-Bowl-run optimism — was the overwhelming post-halftime pass rush that gave off 2019 vibes.”

“Kyle Shanahan split the NFL quarterback-succession atom this season, which means that every moment in the playoffs is bonus time for the 49ers and everything about this franchise seems fully lined up for the adventures far beyond.”

“I thought, to get to the playoffs, you need your quarterback to step up, especially down 17-0,” NFL Media analyst Brian Baldinger said Tuesday morning on 95.7 The Game. “I don’t know that you could have asked for anything more from Jimmy Garoppolo or any quarterback. I mean, pick a quarterback in 49ers history—[Joe] Montana, [Steve] Young—that performance by Jimmy in the second half was about as good as it gets. And they needed all of it in order to win that game and to move on and march on to play this weekend.”

“Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Miami has requested to interview 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel for their vacancy.”