Trent Williams won’t practice Wednesday; Garoppolo limited

Kyle’s update, 1:15 p.m.: The 49ers opened the practice window for RB Trent Cannon to come off the injured reserve. He’s a key special-teamer.

They also restored S Doug Middleton to the practice squad from the injured reserve.

With Mitch Wishnowsky in the concussion protocol, P Ryan Winslow was signed to the practice squad and released QB Tyler Bray from the practice squad.

Trent Williams won’t practice Wednesday. Kyle Shanahan said Williams is feeling better than he did Sunday but is still unable to go. Shanahan added there’s no guarantee we see Williams on Sunday.

A week ago, he had the opposite tone, saying he expected Williams to play against the Rams.

Jimmy Garoppolo will also remain limited, likely throughout the week of practice. Elijah Mitchell won’t practice, which was expected. He’ll be on the same plan as he was last week. Mitchell will play Sunday.

Here’s a look at the injury report:

Limited:

LB Dre Greenlaw (groin)

LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee)

S Talanoa Hufanga (knee)

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb)

S Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder)

P Mitch Wishnowsky (concussion protocol)

LB Marcell Harris (Achilles)

Did not practice:

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)

LT Trent Williams (elbow)

TE George Kittle (not injury related)

Shanahan was a big fan of how Dre Greenlaw played Sunday: “I thought him playing out there was like watching Mike Tyson in a uniform. If I was a fan, I would have been wearing his jersey in the stands.” Shanahan mentioned how Greenlaw was “very inspiring” to the coaching staff, having not missed a beat after missing so many games.

He also praised Jauan Jennings for his energy and style of play. Shanahan said Jennings “plays 95% blacked out” and that Deebo Samuel came up to him during the game saying, “are you seeing some of the things he’s doing out there?”

Jennings plays like a man-possessed, whether he’s getting the ball or not. Shanahan compared Jennings’s infectious energy to Kendrick Bourne and how it rubs off on the rest of the team, keeping them in high spirits.