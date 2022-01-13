49ers LB Fred Warner: “That was one of the most special wins I’ve been a part of”

49ers linebacker Fred Warner has had a few days to reflect on the team’s unlikely Week 18 comeback against the Los Angeles Rams. Warner was asked during his press conference on Wednesday to look back on the Niners 27-24 win. The defensive captain called it “one of the most special wins” he’s ever been a part of.

With the 49ers trailing 17-0 in the first half, and then still down a touchdown with less than two minutes to go in regulation, the odds of a Niners win were extremely small throughout the game. Yet, despite several moments where it seemed like their season would shortly come to an end, San Francisco found a way to fight back.

Warner, of course, is no newbie to bigtime NFL games. A defensive leader on the 2019 49ers, who made a run to the Super Bowl, Warner was a key contributor to several huge wins that season as well. None stand out more than a Week 17 victory over the Seattle Seahawks that clinched the NFC West division title.

Warner finished this season with 137 tackles, seven tackles for loss, four passes defended, and three fumble recoveries in 16 regular-season games. Now gearing up for the second postseason run of his career, Warner is surely hoping to help the Niners carry their late-game success against the Rams into their upcoming postseason matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Here’s Warner’s full quote on Sunday’s victory: