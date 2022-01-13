Golden Nuggets: Trent Williams Yet To Practice, Expresses Optimism

“He made it clear he intends to play Sunday against the Cowboys, believing a brace and adrenaline will offset any remaining issues with the elbow,” wrote Werder.”

“The second half, you can see that the 49ers are gaining momentum, and you’re going to take the deep drops to try to get it to Odell Beckham Jr. and then Stafford is trying to climb in the pocket and just disappearing,” Young said. “Like the pocket just disappeared, right? The Rams have a short game. They have a game to get out, get people running, get people moving, get it in people’s hands in space.

“Shanahan said. “He has a little boy that — I think he’s three weeks old — and he’s already holding his bottle by himself, so he’s just convinced that means he’s gonna be a top pick in the draft, so he’s very proud. Deebo’s an awesome guy to talk to. I’m his coach, but I consider him a friend though, also.”

“And yet there’s a feeling of optimism among the 49ers that they cleared a massive injury hurdle in Los Angeles on Sunday and that the next one won’t be quite as daunting. In fact, as the team prepares for its wild-card playoff game against the Cowboys on Sunday, the roster seems to be largely on the mend.”

“The San Francisco 49ers are preparing to play the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the playoffs on Sunday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan, special teams coordinator Richard Hightower, and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo spoke with reporters before today’s practice. Here is everything they had to say.”

“Robbie Gould proved instrumental in more ways than one during the 49ers’ Week 18 win over the Rams. Not only was he perfect on field goals and extra points, but he also filled in admirably for punter Mitch Wishnowsky who exited in the first half with a concussion. Gould’s successful double duty earned him the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors.”

“Additionally, the team restored safety Doug Middleton to the practice squad from the practice squad injured reserve list, signed punter Ryan Winslow to the team’s practice squad, and released quarterback Tyler Bray from the practice squad.”