Golden Nuggets: Al-Shaair, Mitchell, and Williams Looking Good

“The elbow is doing good,” Williams said. “It’s made a lot of improvement over the last week or so. I practiced today. I felt pretty good.”

“The good news for the 49ers is that tackle Trent Williams and running back Elijah Mitchell returned to practice after missing Wednesday’s session. Mitchell played on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, leading the team with 85 rushing yards, which Williams was inactive.”

“The San Francisco 49ers are preparing to play the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel and defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans spoke with reporters after today’s practice. Here is everything they had to say.”

“There was a host of moves that got the 49ers to where they are this week, but it was the bargains at the back end of the roster that loom ever so large right now.”

“Al-Shaair was inactive the last two games due to a knee injury. He was limited during Thursday’s practice, and Lynch hopes to see Al-Shaair on the field this weekend.”

“Bully ball? The phrase got the attention of Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons when used by a Dallas-area reporter this week to reference the 49ers offense.”

“Does Shanahan go after Diggs? Or avoid him? Do they expose Garoppolo’s propensity for interceptions by throwing at the league’s interception king, or have Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk prey on Diggs for the yardage he allows?”

“Sure, QB is the most scrutinized position in the majority of games, but this rivalry has managed to intensify that focus. It’s even served as the dramatic backdrop of two of the fiercest quarterback controversies in NFL history.”

“The betting markets suggest that Sunday’s San Francisco 49ers-Dallas Cowboys matchup will be the most competitive game of wild-card weekend... The point spread (Cowboys favored by three) is the smallest of any of the six games. And for good reason. The advanced stats show these are two really good teams that both have Super Bowl ceilings.”