NN prediction contest, Wild Card edition: Can the 49ers pick up where they left off?

The 2021 regular season is in the books, the Niners Nation Prediction Contest Top 16 is set, and the Wild Card Weekend playoffs games are here!

If you are new here or want to refresh your memory, here are all the rules and regulations for the contest. Even if you’re returning, give the rules a double-check. Please read over that (it’s reasonably short) to have consistency in the posting. You predict the winners and final scores of the games, and those closest to the actual final scores accrue points for the week and cumulative throughout the Playoffs. Your prediction scores will be entered in the Open contest, and if you’re one of the regular season Top 16 players, you’ll also compete in an elimination contest.

Open Contest (Open to ALL players at any time): Those players who did not make the regular season cut for the Top 16 playoff tournament are invited to play. The player/s with the most cumulative points will be crowned the Open Contest Champion at the conclusion of the Super Bowl. Scores from the Top 16 players will automatically be entered in the Open (no need to post two sets of scores).

NN Top 16 Tournament: After each playoff round, the bottom 4 contestants will be eliminated each week until we crown a NN Top 16 Contest Champion at the conclusion of the Super Bowl. Elimination will be based on the total cumulative points, with the lowest 4 player cumulative points totals (including ties) eliminated each round. If you are eliminated, you can still compete in the Open Contest.

The top 16 tournament players based on total points during the regular season are:

All times below are Pacific Standard time.

Las Vegas @ Cincinnati - Saturday, January 15, 2022, 1:30 p.m.

New England @ Buffalo – Saturday, January 15, 2022, 5:15 p.m.

Philadelphia @ Tampa Bay – Sunday, January 16, 2022, 10:00 a.m.

San Francisco @ Dallas – Sunday, January 16, 2022, 1:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh @ Kansas City – Sunday, January 16, 2022, 5:15 p.m.

Arizona @ Los Angeles Rams – Monday, January 17, 2022, 5:15 p.m.

