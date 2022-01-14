Trent Williams, Deebo Samuel, named first-team All-Pros

The Associated Press released the voting for the All-Pro teams Friday morning, and the San Francisco 49ers had two players on the first team.

Trent Williams was the top vote-getter at left tackle as he received 46 of the 50 possible votes. One voter voted Williams as the third-best tackle. They should have their voting rights taken away.

Deebo Samuel was third for wide receivers behind unanimous picks Davante Adams and Cooper Kupp. Samuel’s 21 votes were one more than Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson.

Nick Bosa only received five first-team votes. T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett were first with 50 and 29, respectively. Robert Quinn (9) and Maxx Crosby (6) were ahead of Bosa’s six votes.

If you remove quarterbacks, Bosa is one of the ten best players in the NFL. Bosa finished the season with 15.5 sacks and had 11 games where he had a sack. He was consistent and dominant all year. That’s the definition of an All-Pro.

Bosa finished third in sacks and was among the league leaders in most pass-rushing stats. Was he left off the team due to recency bias of not having a sack in the past two games, especially in a primetime game against the Titans? That’s the only explanation I can imagine for leaving a player of his caliber off an All-Pro team.

Anyway, I think we should celebrate the great seasons from Samuel and Williams as opposed to complaining about Bosa not making it.

Williams didn’t allow a sack all season and, according to Sports Info Solutions, his man made a tackle against the run near the line of scrimmage once all season. That’s absurd.

There isn’t much we can say about Samuel that already hasn’t been brought up. Samuel finished 25th in receptions but 5th in receiving yards. He led the NFL in yards per reception while rushing for 320 yards and seven touchdowns on 6.3 yards per carry. And whenever Kyle Shanahan was tired of seeing the kick return team trip over themselves, he threw Samuel back there.

Congrats to Trent and Deebo on fantastic seasons. As for Bosa, he’ll get his revenge in the playoffs.