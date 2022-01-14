49ers injury report: Trent and K’Waun Williams are full-go for Sunday

The 49ers had their final tune-up Friday ahead of their playoff game Sunday against the Cowboys. The Niners had a light walk-through practice Friday. Trent Williams practiced for the second day in a row. Jimmy Garoppolo did, too.

According to the beat writers on-hand, the only player who wasn’t practicing was linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair. Here’s the injury report:

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

S Talanoa Hufanga

P Mitch Wishnowsky

LB Marcell Harris

Shanahan said, “We feel pretty optimistic he will,” as far as Wishnowsky clearing the concussion protocol. Wishnowsky still has another step to clear in concussion protocol which is the reason for the questionable designation above.

Al-Shaair (knee) did more this week than last. The hope is he’ll be able to go on Sunday.

Trent Cannon is fine from a health and mental standpoint. Shanahan wasn’t certain whether he’d be on the active roster but said he’s “definitely an option for us.”

K’Waun Williams didn’t play last week as he didn’t feel prepared. Shanahan said K’Wuan’s body didn’t feel right or in a good spot to go on Sunday, and that’s why he didn’t play against the Rams.

Williams came off the COVID/Reserve list last Saturday. He was a last-minute scratch, which explains why the defense looked the way it did early on last Sunday. Shanahan said the team respected K’Waun’s reasoning for not wanting to play.

So, Jimmy Garoppolo, Trent Williams, K’Waun, and Jaquiski Tartt aren’t listed on the injury report. That’s a great sign.

As for the All-Pros, Shanahan said, “It’s unbelievable for Deebo and Trent. It’s more than deserved.”

On Bosa missing out: “I definitely think Bosa should be there. I don’t think people appreciate how good Bosa is play in and play out. I hear people talk about him for Comeback Player of the Year, and I can’t believe they don’t talk about him for Defensive Player of the Year.”

Shanahan hasn’t had a chance to congratulate the players but said he was proud of all three of them.