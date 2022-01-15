Wild card weekend Saturday thread: It’s the new school versus the old school

Playoff football is here. The Raiders and Bengals are underway as Joe Burrow, and Ja’Marr Chase led a Cincinnati team that many thought would struggle this season to 10 wins.

The Raiders have battled down the stretch and have to be running on fumes with their schedule as of late. Despite not having star tight end Darren Waller, Derek Carr has played well, who is back in the lineup.

Can the Bengals protect Burrow? All-Pro Maxx Crosby had an excellent season. Can the Raiders slow down the Bengals' high-flying offense? I’m not so sure. I like the Bengals to win by a touchdown.

Tonight, we have Tom Brady against Jalen Hurts. The Bucs won’t have Leonard Fournette on the ground. RB Gio Benard and LB Lavonte David were activated off the injured reserve. Benard is an underrated third-down back for Tampa Bay.

The Eagles don’t seem like a team that’s playoff material, but they snuck in thanks to a lousy NFC field.