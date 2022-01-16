49ers vs. Cowboys: How to watch, stream, game time, and betting odds

49ers punter Mitch Wishnowsky cleared the concussion protocol Saturday. The team also added CB Darqueze Dennard and LB Mark Nzeocha from the practice squad.

I’d guess that means we don’t see S Talanoa Hufanga or LB Azeez Al-Shaair this afternoon.

San Francisco 49ers (10-7) @ Dallas Cowboys (12-5)

Date: Sunday, January 16, 2021

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. PT

Location: Arlington, TX

Network: CBS

Play-by-Play: Jim Nantz

Color Analyst: Tony Romo

Sideline Reporter: Tracy Wolfson

The game will also be aired on Nickelodeon and Amazon Prime Video. In addition, you can stream games free on the Yahoo Sports app during the NFL playoffs.

No TV map is needed. It’s playoff time, baby. All eyes will be on the 49ers and Cowboys — two of the most storied franchises in the NFL.

Odds: 49ers +3 at DraftKings SportsBook

Total: 50.5

For more betting information, please visit DK Nation.

You read our predictions. The matchup says the 49ers will win. They can run the ball, and Dallas can’t stop the run. The Niners excel after the catch, while Dallas is second to last in the league at stopping teams in yards after the catch yardage. The familiarity between Kyle Shanahan and Dan Quinn also favors San Francisco.

That doesn’t mean it’ll be easy. The Cowboys are loaded on offense and have the speed to create turnovers on defense. Dallas, not unlike San Francisco, can look like the best and worst team in the league in the same game.

Give me the more physical team that’s built to win in the playoffs. 27-23, 49ers.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.