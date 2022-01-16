49ers vs. Cowboys game thread: The stars are out in Dallas

If you’ve never been to Cowboys Stadium, this place is enormous. SoFi Stadium was large, but I feel like this is on another level.

In just under an hour, the 49ers are set to kick off against the Cowboys. Here are the inactives for the Niners:

OT Jaylon Moore

CB Deommodore Lenoir

RB Trey Sermon

LB Marcell Harris

DL Maurice Hurst

CB Darqueze Dennard

S Talanoa Hufanga

That means LB Azeez Al-Shaair is active. Based on what Kyle Shanahan said about Dre Greenlaw and how he played last week, I’d expect Dre to continue to start. Azeez should serve as the third linebacker and be a key special teamer.

Here’s a crazy stat: Greenlaw and Al-Shaair have only played in the same game three times this season.

There aren’t too many surprises on the inactive list.

As for the game, I was asking around this weekend trying to get a feel for how confident Cowboys fans are. They’re worried about their defense. They also seem to think Dallas is more up and down than San Francisco, which is saying something.

Enjoy the game. It’s going to be one of the more entertaining ones we see. It’ll be tough to top what we saw last week, though.

With the Bucs victory, a 49er win means we’re headed to Lambeau field next week.