49ers star edge rusher Nick Bosa ruled out for second half against Cowboys with concussion

The San Francisco 49ers have ruled edge rusher Nick Bosa out with a concussion for the remainder of their NFC Wild Card round matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Bosa collided with teammate D.J. Jones while rushing Dak Prescott late in the second quarter. Bosa remained on the field for a couple of minutes before he walked to the sideline under his own power. He walked back to the locker room shortly before halftime, where he was ruled out.

Bosa, of course, is one of the Niners most important defensive players. While he was snubbed from this year’s All-Pro roster, he led the league with 21 tackles for loss and led the 49ers with 15.5 sacks. Prior to leaving Sunday’s game in Dallas, Bosa has already recorded three tackles and half a sack. San Francisco will turn turn to edge rushers Samson Ebukam, Arden Key, and Charles Omenihu to step up in his absence.