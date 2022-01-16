49ers open up as 5-point underdogs against the Packers

The 49ers once again looked like a dominant team that could win the Super Bowl for 2.5 or so quarters. Then, for the rest of the game, they looked shaky and even inept at times.

In the end, the Niners won. Who cares how it looked. It’s the playoffs. If you win 30-0 or 3-2, a win is all that matters.

San Francisco will be under the lights next Saturday as they take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field at 5:15 p.m. PT. The quick turnaround isn’t great, as we wait and see what injuries to Nick Bosa and Fred Warner are.

The 49ers are 5-point underdogs against the Packers at DraftKings SportsBook. The total on the game is 47.5. When these two teams met earlier this season, San Francisco was a 3.5-point favorite.

Quite a bit has changed since then. We’ll look back at that game and recap what we saw against the Cowboys as the week goes on.

I have some close friends who are Packers fans, and this was the last matchup they wanted to see. They are nervous. If you look at the scoreboard between these two teams the last time they played, Green Bay raced out to a comfortable lead before the 49ers made it a game.

The way the Niners have started games as of late should give you confidence. Of course, the health of Bosa and Warner looms large. My early read is that the 49ers might have to do this one without Bosa.