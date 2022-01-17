Garoppolo has a shoulder sprain; Bosa, Warner, expected to play Saturday

Kyle Shanahan held a conference call Monday afternoon to provide injury updates. The big concern in 49er land was whether linebacker Fred Warner or edge rusher Nick Bosa would be healthy in time for Saturday’s matchup against the Packers.

Warner tweeted Monday that he’ll be good to go:

Sorry for the scare yesterday everyone, I appreciate everyone showing love and support for me and the fellas . We’ll be good to go. Huge win, onto the next. — Fred Warner (@fred_warner) January 17, 2022

Shanahan said the 49ers received good news when they found out Warner had a low-ankle sprain and not a high-ankle sprain. But, unfortunately, the news wasn’t as good for Jordan Willis. He does have a high-ankle sprain.

Nick Bosa remains in the concussion protocol. However, it sounds like the team expects him to be able to practice, along with Warner.

The surprise came with Shanahan said quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo sustained a right shoulder injury during the second quarter against the Cowboys. Garoppolo had to play through some pain, but he should be fine for practice and Saturday’s game.

There won’t be any full-speed practices this week, according to Shanahan. So, the players limited will have plenty of opportunity for rest. After speaking to the medical and training staff, Shanahan’s optimistic Bosa, Warner, and Garoppolo will all play Saturday.

There were no changes for the status of LB Marcell Harris (Achilles) or S Talanoa Hufanga (knee). Both players remain day-to-day. Since they’re not starters, it may not seem like a big deal, but injuries to your core special team players are how you end up with Mark Nzeocha committing a personal foul on a blocked punt attempt or missed tackles that lead to a long kick return with Harris out.