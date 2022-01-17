Cardinals vs. Rams game thread: “Sell” both teams in the playoffs

The Cardinals and Rams are the final game of Wild Card matchup of the weekend. It’s still hard to believe the 49ers were swept by an Arizona team that has faltered down the stretch.

The Cardinals get J.J. Watt back. Their defense was an elite unit with him on the field through the first seven games of the season. Kyler Murray won’t have DeAndre Hopkins to throw to, which should make life easier on a Rams defense that has shown well down the stretch, ignoring last week’s second half.

What will the Rams look like on offense? Can Arizona slow them down? It was a tale of two halves last week for Sean McVay’s group. They looked unstoppable in the first half. In the second half, they looked like a team that couldn’t block a soul.

I think both of these teams are overrated and would “sell” before I’d “buy” any of the remaining teams in the field. Unlike San Francisco, neither of these teams was built to win.