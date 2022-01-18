Golden Nuggets: Keeping An Eye On Bosa

“Garoppolo joins linebacker Fred Warner (sprained right ankle) and defensive end Nick Bosa (concussion) on the list of key Niners nursing injuries to watch this week as the team prepares for Saturday night’s NFC divisional-round game against the Green Bay Packers.”

“He makes you hype and makes you cry. He impresses with his toughness to be brave in the pocket and make the throw with a defender bearing down. He also confounds with how regularly he fails to see a wide-open receiver. He can feel like the answer when he’s zipping a dime into a tight window, especially when he does it on the move. He can feel like the problem when he airmails an easy enough throw or turns an out route into an adventure.”

“Temperatures are expected to dip into the teens well before the NFC divisional game kicks off at 7:15 p.m. at Lambeau Field, with wind chills near zero, according to Scott Berschback, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Green Bay.”

“San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Monday, one day after the team’s playoff win against the Dallas Cowboys. The 49ers are preparing to play the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional round of the playoffs. Here is everything Shanahan had to say.”

“Charles Omenihu, Samson Ebukam and Arden Key led the way for the 49ers with Bosa sidelined. Omenihu was acquired in a mid-season trade with the Texans, Ebukam signed a relatively modest two-year, $12 million contract this offseason, and Key joined the club on a one-year deal worth just over $1 million.....That trio Sunday accounted for 13 pressures, three sacks, one QB hit and nine hurries.”

“It’s 49ers football. It’s torture. And it’s time to relive Sunday’s 23-17 wild-card win over the Cowboys with a look at snap counts and intricacies that’ll help set the table for Saturday night’s divisional-round game against the Packers.”

“Because — pardon my wording — the 49ers seem to be immunized against Rodgers’ talent, at least in the postseason. Rodgers has started 20 playoff games and has won 11 of those, including the Super Bowl after the 2010 season. But of the nine games he has lost, three have come at the hands of the 49ers.”

“Indeed, the 49ers, leading 23-7 after three quarters, were burned by a successful fake punt, threw an interception that set up a 28-yard touchdown drive, committed six penalties, gained just 71 yards and were outscored 10-0 in the final 15 minutes.... Garoppolo’s fourth-quarter passer rating: 35.0.”

“The 49ers almost beat — maybe should’ve beat — Green Bay back in September with Deebo Samuel and Elijah Mitchell combining for two carries, both by Samuel, for zero yards. That sounds crazy, right? There’s more.... The 49ers almost beat the Packers back then with rookie cornerback Ambry Thomas so far from a starting role that even Kyle Shanahan would’ve bet that he wouldn’t be playing until next season.”