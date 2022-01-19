Injury updates: Jimmy G. confident he’ll play; Ambry Thomas has a bone bruise on his knee

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan met with the media late Tuesday afternoon to provide injury updates ahead of Saturday’s Divisional playoff round matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Here’s the practice report:

Limited

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (shoulder/thumb)

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)

LB Fred Warner (ankle)

LB Al-Shaair (knee)

S Hufanga (knee)

LB Marcell Harris (Achilles)

CB Ambry Thomas (knee)

LB Greenlaw (groin)

Did not participate:

DE Jordan Willis (ankle)

Keep in mind that there are no full-speed practices this week. In addition, Nick Bosa remains in the concussion protocol, which is why he’s not listed above.

Thomas is a new addition to the injury list. Shanahan was asked when Thomas’s injury happened: “We’re not sure what play that happened on. It happened sometime in the game. Just a bone bruise. We think he’ll be alright, but just not alright for a Tuesday.”

Shanahan also said Garoppolo’s misses weren’t due to his shoulder injury: “You can ask him, but no, I don’t. I think he did it earlier than his last throw. I think he did it earlier in the second quarter, I think. But he had two throws that were off, and I personally don’t think it had to do with his shoulder.”

Jimmy, who answered “yes” when asked which injury hurts more, his thumb or shoulder, contradicted Shanahan for the second week in a row. Garoppolo made it clear his shoulder affects every throw. I liked how he added that if he’s on the field, there are no excuses — which is true.

As a degenerate gambler, the line movement tells me Garoppolo’s shoulder is more serious than Shanahan is leading on, which is why I side with Jimmy here.

The 49ers opened up as 5-point underdogs against the Packers Sunday night. It doesn’t matter if it’s 5 or 5.5. That’s a dead number for Vegas. There aren’t many games you can find throughout the season that are decided by five points.

Some early line movement brought the number down to +4.5 — a sign that smart football people who wager a lot of money are betting on the Niners. Then, on Tuesday, that line jumped back to +6 at DraftKings SportsBook.

You don’t see that type of line movement in the NFL unless it’s directly tied to a quarterback — or in this case, an injury to a quarterback. I expect Garoppolo will play, and the team shoots him up with the world’s finest drugs much as they did in Week 18 against the Rams.

There wasn’t any new news regarding the injuries to Bosa or Warner. Dre Greenlaw played 72% of the snaps, while Azeez Al-Shaair played 52%. They were both rotating before Warner, who ended up playing 82% of the snaps, went down with an injury.

Shanahan said the team wanted to give both playing time heading into the game:

“Yeah, they’re both working through stuff. Both of those guys just to get back these last two weeks, it’s been extremely impressive. But yeah, we wanted to get both of them out there, but neither of them have got to play or practice a ton of football, so it kind of takes care of itself throughout the game.”

As the week progresses, we’ll keep an eye on Garoppolo’s shoulder and whether Bosa is cleared from the protocol.